Kim Zolciak is ready to share her baby joy with the world -- again. Three weeks after Us Weekly reported that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is pregnant with her fifth child, Zolciak, 34, confirmed the news on the June 25 episode of her Bravo spinoff series Don't Be Tardy.

"Pregnant, pregnant, pregnant, pregnant, pregnant, pregnant," she said on the show, reading the results from several at-home pregnancy tests to husband Kroy Biermann. "Kroy, we have not one negative test."

"How exciting is that, love muffin?" she exclaimed, hugging the 27-year-old Atlanta Falcons footballer. "You did it again, lovey...Are you excited, love muffin? It must be the athlete sperm."

Married since 2011, Zolciak and Biermann are already parents to sons KJ, 2, and Kash, 9 months. The Bravo star also has two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships.

"Kim loves being pregnant," one insider told Us of the mom-to-be, adding that she's hoping for a sister for Kash. "She really wants a little girl."

Indeed, Zolciak admitted as much on Don't Be Tardy. "I personally would love a little girl, because Brielle's going to be 18 soon, [and] Ariana's six years away from being 18," she said. If this next baby is a boy, she'd be alone in the house with three sons and her husband once the girls went off to college. "That's a life of four-wheelers and football," she quipped.

In any case, Zolciak plans to stop at five kids. "This is it," she told Biermann on the show. "You better hope you get a little girl, because this is it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Zolciak Confirms Pregnancy, Jokes About Husband Kroy Biermann's "Athlete Sperm"