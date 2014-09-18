Kim Zolciak wants you to know that her thigh gap, cleavage, and tiny waist are not the product of Photoshop. The "Don’t Be Tardy" star, 36, posted a sexy swimsuit snap on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 17, and after receiving some negative feedback, she went back to the social media site on Sept. 18 to go off on her critics.

PHOTOS: Worst celeb Photoshop disasters

Posting a drawing reading “Zero F---s Given,” the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum proceeded to bash the haters in the photo caption in a lengthy post.

“I think I have officially read it all after posting my bathing suit pic yesterday!” the mother of six wrote. “From photoshopping a thigh gap, to photoshopping my breast, to photoshopping a butt how about.. it's me alllll F---IN ME haters ..every last bit is ME!! Zoom in real f—kin close too... I dare you... no photoshopping!!”

PHOTOS: Former Housewives stars

After insisting she hadn’t Photoshopped her sexy images, Kroy Biermann’s wife also addressed the commenters who credited her plastic surgery, which has been documented on the Bravo show "Don’t Be Tardy."

“My surgeon didn't change my size, I'm the same size 4 I have always been, he simply fixed my hernia, repaired my muscles and gave me the most incredible set of tatas EVER!” she explained of her various procedures. “I shared my story on ‘Don't be Tardy’ for the moms out there that are like me, having breastfed your babies and being left with less than perky tatas! I wanted women to know it's ok to take care of you and feel good about yourself after having children. I wanted women to see 1st hand the process, the recovery etc I always wished I could watch someone go through.”

PHOTOS: Real Housewives bikini bodies

The Atlanta, Georgia resident ended by sending her surgeon a shoutout for his hard work.

“Thank you to @drhochstein you truly are an incredible surgeon your patience, your commitment, your talent, and caring nature was very much appreciated through the process! #madyouaintmehaters #livingMYdream #askbelievereceive #ifyoudontlikemycussingf—kyoutoo,” she wrote.