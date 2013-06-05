Kim Zolciak doesn't waste any time. Just nine months after giving birth to son Kash, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, 35, is expecting another baby with husband Kroy Biermann, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

This will be the reality star's fifth child. In addition to Kash, she and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Biermann, 27, are parents to son KJ, 2; Zolciak also has two older daughters, Ariana and Brielle, from previous relationships.

"Kim loves being pregnant," one insider told Us of the mom-to-be, adding that she's hoping for a sister for Kash. "She really wants a little girl."

Apparently, so does her husband. "Brielle and Ariana are older now, and Kroy wants a girl of his own," the source explained.

Married to Biermann since 2011, Zolciak gushed to Us Weekly in April that motherhood was a breeze with baby Kash. "He sleeps 12 hours and wakes up smiling!" she bragged at a Bravo event promoting her "Real Housewives" spinoff series "Don't Be Tardy" which airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. "Kash is like the sweetest perfect child on the planet."

She even hinted at the time that she might want to expand her brood in the not-too-distant future. "We're not done," she teased Us. "I think we'll have one more. We'll see. When people [used to tell me] they had four kids, I'd be like, 'Four kids! Whoa!' And now that's me. Who would've thought?"

