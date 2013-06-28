That's a major no-no, Kim! Just two days after finally confirming her fifth pregnancy on her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" spinoff series "Don't Be Tardy," Kim Zolciak was spotted lighting up a cigarette in an Atlanta parking lot on Thursday.

The reality star, who showed off a very noticeable baby bump in a form-fitting black tank top and gray sweat pants, attempted to hide the cancer stick behind a cup, but not before the expectant mother was snapped puffing away.

Smoking while pregnant can lead to health complications for both the mother and the child, including premature birth, infants with low birth weights, miscarriages, and in some cases, long-term lung damage to the baby.

Us Weekly first reported that Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann, 27, were expecting a bundle of joy three weeks ago. On the show, the couple beamed as Zolciak read the results of several at-home pregnancy tests aloud.

"Pregnant, pregnant, pregnant, pregnant, pregnant, pregnant," she said excitedly. "Kroy, we have not one negative test. How exciting is that, love muffin? You did it again lovey; Are you excited, love muffin? It must be the athlete sperm."

Zolciak, 34, is already mother to four children -- sons Kroy Jr., 2, and Kash, 9 months, with Biermann, and two daughters Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships. Zolciak and Biermann tied the knot in 2011.

"Kim loves being pregnant," an insider told Us. "She really wants a little girl."

