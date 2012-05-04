Get ready for Kim Zolciak to wig out!

In her Bravo spinoff Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, the reality star, 33, reveals a side of herself she's never shown before: Her real hair!

In a not-yet-aired scene, the famously wigged Real Housewives of Atlanta star snatches off her fake blonde tresses as her glam squad looks on.

"I have beautiful [real] hair!" Zolciak tells Us Weekly. "Am I bald? No, thankfully," she adds, cracking up that fans have asked if husband Kroy Biermann has ever seen her sans wig. "He's seen me naked! Of course he's seen me without my wig!"

Another unexpected moment in the wedding-themed new series: Zolciak's blinged-out $56,000 wedding dress -- which was used. She explains to Us why she went for a previously-worn gown for her 11/11/11 nuptials with Atlanta Falcons player Biermann. "This [was] my dream gown.. .It was just meant to be," Zolciak says of the frock, which she discovered in L.A. three years ago.

It was just a few months after last November's wedding -- and six months after the birth of adorable son KJ -- that Zolciak and Bierman discovered they were expecting their fourth child.

But it wasn't exactly an accident, she says. "As soon as we got married it was game on! What a blessing."

Also a blessing? "The pregnancy is the easiest one yet," she says.

In the sit-down, Zolciak also addresses the departure from Housewives of her pal Sheree Whitfield -- and why super-catty Marlo Hampton "will never hold a peach" as a permanent member of the cast.

