Big Poppa could be going to the big house.

Kim Zolciak's ex-boyfriend Lee Najjar -- known only as "Big Poppa" and never shown on-camera during their romance on earlier seasons of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" -- was arrested in Atlanta, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Najjar had failed to appear in court after he neglected to maintain a storm water system at one of his homes; he's already been charged a $75,000 fine for violating an ordinance and blew off a July 5 court date.

Najjar, who famously remained Zolciak's anonymous sugar daddy on seasons one and two of the Bravo smash -- while he was still married to another woman -- has been released from custody after being taken into the Fulton County Sheriff's Dept. Nov. 6.

34-year-old Zolciak has moved on from Big Poppa in a big way: She wed Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann in November 2011; the nuptials inspired a Bravo spinoff, "Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding." Already mom to Brielle, 15, and Ariana, 11, the "Tardy for the Party" singer has baby boys Kroy, 17 months, and Kash Kade, 3 months, with Biermann.

