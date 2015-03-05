How's this for a bold new look?

Kim Kardashian debuted one of her most striking 'dos ever, rocking platinum blonde locks at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, March 5.

Check out the edgy style from multiple angles.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Sexiest, Most Scantily-Clad Selfies

Kim is clearly happy with the results, tweeting out this new pic of herself.

The slicked-back 'do also proudly shows off the 34-year-old reality star's full forehead, which she recently admitted to People is "the hairiest forehead you could ever imagine."

"I would always break out and get all cracky on my forehead just from all the hair that I had," she said.

Not surprisingly, Kim decided to leave her eyebrows their original dark hue.

"Generally I think that they have a good shape," she also told People about her much-loved feature, before dying her hair. "I love where my eyebrows are going right now."

NEWS: Kim Kardashian Only Washes Her Hair Every Five Days

In the meantime, watch a still brunette Kim dancing with her new pal Taylor Swift at the 35th annual BRIT Awards last month.