Kim Kardashian says the family is still adjusting to life with Caitlyn Jenner. The reality TV star admits during an interview with the “Today” show at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in France that “it is a big adjustment for everybody,” but the family is “just genuinely so happy that Caitlyn can be who she is and who she wants to be.”

Kylie Jenner notes, “He said to me, ‘You can always call me dad, I’m always going to be your dad.'” Kris Jenner, who was also in France with her daughters, adds, “We’re a tight-knit family. We’re committed to one another, and we’re really supportive.”

Kardashian, who is expecting her second baby with husband Kanye West, also discussed her pregnancy during on the “Today” show and plans for having a third child. She says, “God willing it works out for me,” adding, “Never say never!” As far as her current pregnancy, Kardashian says she’s already gained 15 pounds, and most of the extra weight is “in my boobs right now.”

