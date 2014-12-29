Kim Kardashian is one of the world’s most photographed women, but the reality TV star usually isn’t cracking a smile in pictures. Now we might know why. On Monday, Kardashian tweeted a happy picture from Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, captioning it, “See I do smile… even laugh on occasion. Not too often though because it causes wrinkles.”

Of course, Kardashian’s comment may have been tongue-in-cheek. Kardashian’s husband Kanye West is also infamous for being stingy with smiles. Perhaps he’s worried about wrinkles, too. That said, both parents looked happy as they took daughter North West to meet Santa Claus last week. North looked less than thrilled.

As Gossip Cop reported, Kardashian and West spent Christmas week together, with her family in Los Angeles, despite several outlets predicting that the couple would either be apart or in France. They attended Jenner’s annual soiree last Wednesday in matching black ensembles. Kim’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe were at the party, too. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance, as was Bruce Jenner, who earlier this month officially divorced Kris. By all accounts, the booze flowed freely, there was plenty of dancing, and exes Bruce and Kris got along just fine, despite speculation.