Kim Kardashian opened up about Bruce Jenner on Thursday during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she revealed how Jenner has been doing in the wake of his candid interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who appeared on the show to promote Selfish, her new book of selfies, told Kimmel that the former Olympian was "doing really well."

"He's so happy. I think it's the sense of the relief from all of the amazing support he's felt," the reality star said. "It's a really brave thing to come out and be so truthful, and to have all of that support meant the world to him, and our family."

Kim also said that she has offered Jenner some style advice, and apparently warned him away from trying to poach her stylists.

"I said, 'The only thing is, whatever you do, do not steal my glam team. They are mine!" Kim said, laughing.

However, the 34-year-old star added that she's offered Jenner all of her love and support.

"I said, 'Whatever help you need, you have to look and feel your best. And if you need help with anything, style-wise, glam-wise, I'm here to help you.'" Kim added.

During her interview, Kim also opened up about her new mansion, and how invested her husband Kanye West has become in decorating their awesome abode.

"He is so into it, it's become one of his new passions," Kim revealed. "He literally flew to Belgium to find wood for our kitchen. And he flew to Fiji once to get fabrics. He'll fly all over the world just to find the best furniture, fabrics, and architects. He's really, really into it."

Kim recently sat down with ET to talk about Jenner, where she said, "I think everybody can learn from his story and I'm excited for him to be able to share that… We all just support him 100 percent."

