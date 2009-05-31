NEW YORK (AP) -- It's a boy for former fashion model Kimora Lee Simmons and actor Djimon Hounsou.

Simmons announced the birth Saturday on her Twitter feed. A representative for Simmons says both she and her newborn son are doing great. No further details were immediately available.

The 34-year-old Simmons has two daughters with 51-year-old hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, whom she divorced in 2008 after seven years of marriage.

Kimora Lee Simmons is CEO of Phat Fashions, a clothing design company that her ex-husband founded. She has also been the focus of a reality television show and has been a judge on "America's Next Top Model."

Benin-born actor Hounsou has been nominated for two Academy Awards, including for his role in "Blood Diamond."