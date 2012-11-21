Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou split
Though never married, Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simmons are ending their relationship, according to People.com.
PICS: The 10 most shocking breakups in Hollywood
Hounsou's rep tells the news source that the couple has, "officially separated after five and a half years."
The actor, 48, reportedly met Simmons, 42, in February 2007 after her split from hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons. Though Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simmons were not legally married, she described themselves as "kind of" engaged in a 2008 interview with People.
They have one child together, 3-year-old son Kenzo Lee Hounsou. Simmons has two children from her marriage with Russell Simmons: Ming Lee Simmons, 12, and Aoki Lee Simmons, 10.
Click through to look back at photos of Kimora, Djimon and their kids from throughout the years ...
Though never married, Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simmons are ending their relationship, according to People.com.
PICS: The 10 most shocking breakups in Hollywood
Hounsou's rep tells the news source that the couple has, "officially separated after five and a half years."
The actor, 48, reportedly met Simmons, 42, in February 2007 after her split from hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons. Though Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simmons were not legally married, she described themselves as "kind of" engaged in a 2008 interview with People.
They have one child together, 3-year-old son Kenzo Lee Hounsou. Simmons has two children from her marriage with Russell Simmons: Ming Lee Simmons, 12, and Aoki Lee Simmons, 10.
Click through to look back at photos of Kimora, Djimon and their kids from throughout the years ...