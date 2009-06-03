Kimora Lee Simmons and actor Djimon Hounsou have settled on a name for their newborn son: Kenzo Lee Hounsou.

Find out the meanings behind famous baby names!

Welcome into the world Kenzo Lee Hounsou," the star posted on her Twitter page. "Kimora's + Djimon's baby boy..."

The name, which means "wise and three," is of Japanese origin and could be inspired by retired Japanese fashion icon Kenzo Takada.

Simmons, 34, gave birth to the couple's first child on Saturday. He was 8 lbs., 20 inches.

See more stars who are expecting.

Simmons has two daughters, Ming Lee, 9, and Aoki Lee, 7, with hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, whom she divorced in 2008 after nearly 10 years of marriage.