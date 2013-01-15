Wonderwall Editors

The Duchess of Cambridge and the crown princess of reality television share a common bond: They're both expecting stork visits in July.

Kim Kardashian announced her baby's due date Tuesday morning on the "Today" show; she also opened up about her pregnancy, relationship and future with Kanye West and that pesky divorce from Kris Humphries that's lasting a whole lot longer than their 72-day marriage did.

"I can't really speak for anyone else. It just is a process," Kim said graciously of the ongoing legal proceedings with her NBA-star ex.

The 32-year-old fame magnet was equally affable about the shock her beau and baby-daddy-to-be gave fans at the Atlantic City, N.J., concert where he announced his impending fatherhood.

"Once you're past, like, the three-month mark, you know, you're pretty safe," Kim told host Savannah Guthrie. "So he just kind of goes off of what he feels, and he was feeling it that night, I guess."

The pregnancy announcement took many by surprise, including Kim who admitted that she had struggled with her own infertility issues. "Khloé [Kardashian Odom] has been very open about her fertility issues and I think I was always really kind of quiet about mine, and I have similar issues, and so it was a pleasant surprise when so many doctors were telling me one thing and then the opposite happens," she revealed. "That's an exciting moment; you can't plan for things like that. So I think it's just such a blessing knowing my circumstances."

She added that the whole pregnancy thing is still new. "I think until I really start seeing, like, a belly, it won't really sink in. It's just, like a weird realization," she mused.

Last week, it was reported that Kim and Kanye had purchased an $11 million property in Los Angeles, which they have begun renovating together. But that doesn't necessarily mean Kim's ready to jump into another marriage yet.

"It's something that we talk about, but it's just, right now, focusing on the baby," said Kim. "I'm just so content with how things are right now, and how life is and we're so happy. ... We definitely want that in the future. I'm not in a rush."

The next installment of the Kardashian empire's reality franchise, "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami," premieres on Jan. 20.