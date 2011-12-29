Kings of Leon Rocker Caleb Followill, Supermodel Wife Lily Aldridge Expecting!
That will be one adorable baby!
Kings of Leon rocker Caleb Followill and his supermodel wife, Lily Aldridge, are expecting their first child, a rep for Followill confirms to Us Weekly.
"We are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child together," the happy parents-to-be tell Us in a joint statement Thursday. "We can't wait to meet the new addition to our family."
Swapping vows in May, Followill's bride, 25, calls married life "the best."
"[I'm] so proud to be a wife," the Victoria's Secret stunner has said.
