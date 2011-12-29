That will be one adorable baby!

Kings of Leon rocker Caleb Followill and his supermodel wife, Lily Aldridge, are expecting their first child, a rep for Followill confirms to Us Weekly.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child together," the happy parents-to-be tell Us in a joint statement Thursday. "We can't wait to meet the new addition to our family."

Swapping vows in May, Followill's bride, 25, calls married life "the best."

"[I'm] so proud to be a wife," the Victoria's Secret stunner has said.

