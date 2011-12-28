Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill to be a Dad
Birds of a feather really do flock together, as news reports of another Victoria's Secret model's pregnancy have surfaced.
Sources have reportedly confirmed to E! News that Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill and his wife, Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge, are expecting their first child together.
Yesterday, fellow Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio announced that she is pregnant with her second child.
Caleb and Lily wed last May in Santa Barbara, Calif.
