And the bride wore ... Vera Wang!

Victoria's Secret supermodel Lily Aldridge was a vision in white when she tied the knot with Kings of Leon rocker Caleb Followill in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Thursday night, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Despite their superstar status, the couple, who began dating in 2007 after meeting at the Coachella Music Festival, told Us they actually prefer to stay at home.

"We both like to cook a lot, so it's kind of what we do to relax and have a nice night together," Aldridge, 25, told Us earlier this year.

Added Followill, 29,"A perfect date is cooking at home with a good bottle of wine and Billie Holiday."

