Knox Jolie-Pitt is no longer the only celeb tot with that cool first name.

Kings of Leon rocker Matthew Followill and his wife, Johanna Bennett, welcomed their first son, Knox, last month.

A rep tells Us Weekly that Knox Cameron Patrick Followill was born on April 22 at 1:02 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn. The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

"Mother, father and baby are happy and healthy and doing well!" the rep for Followill, 26, adds.

Matthew is the lead guitarist in Kings of Leon and is first cousin to the trio of brothers in the band: singer Caleb, drummer Nathan and bassist Jared.

Caleb Followill, meanwhile, is set to marry model Lily Aldridge later this year.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Celebrity moms out and about with their kids

Learn all about Kings of Leon on MSN

Get the scoop on the most extravagant celebrity weddings

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Who else is expecting?

PHOTOS: Adorable Hollywood babies