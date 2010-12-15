LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The British monarchy drama "The King's Speech" and the boxing drama "The Fighter" lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with four nominations each, among them honors for Colin Firth, Christian Bale and Helena Bonham Carter.

While "King's Speech" star Firth was among best-actor nominees Thursday, "The Fighter" star Mark Wahlberg missed out on a nomination in that category. His co-stars Bale, Amy Adams and Melissa Leo all earned supporting nominations, though, along with Bonham Carter for "King's Speech."

Firth and Bale have emerged as Academy Awards front-runners.

Other nominees include best-actress favorites Annette Bening for the lesbian-family tale "The Kids Are All Right" and Natalie Portman for the ballet drama "Black Swan."