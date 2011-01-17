LONDON (AP) -- Made-in-England favorite "The King's Speech" leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, Britain's equivalent of the Oscars, with 14 nominations, including best picture.

Colin Firth is nominated for best actor for playing stuttering monarch King George VI. Helena Bonham Carter is up for best supporting actress as his wife, the Queen Mother Elizabeth.

"The Social Network," the story of the founding of Facebook, has six nominations. The list was announced Tuesday.

The British awards, known as BAFTAs, will be handed out Feb. 13, two weeks before the Academy Awards in Hollywood. They are considered an important indicator of likely Oscar success.

Last year, war drama "The Hurt Locker" won six BAFTAs, including best picture — then repeated the feat at the Oscars.