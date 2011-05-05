Talk about stamina!

Thursday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kirstie Alley opened up about the amount of time she used to spend in the bedroom.

"I really hadn't had a boyfriend for the last ten years -- a serious boyfriend," the 60-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" contestant explained. "[It was] the best ten years of my life. I had a lot of freedom!"

"The way I used to pick guys was so shallow. Hot? OK, that'll be my husband," she said. Alley married her high school sweetheart in 1970 and divorced him seven years later; in 1983 she married actor Parker Stevenson, but they divorced in 1987. "Here's my big revelation. I decided that in the best of times you have two hours of sex a day, so you have 22 hours left."

DeGeneres, 53, quipped: "Whoa, whoa, what?! Two hours a day?"

"Not enough?" Alley joked, then asked the studio audience how long they spent having sex.

She justified the lengthy amount of time in the boudoir. "There's the prelude, the sex and there's the winding down."

