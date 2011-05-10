Just how much does a "Dancing with the Stars" contestant consume in a day that's ridden with seven hours of rehearsals? If you're Kirstie Alley, it's just 1,400 calories, a number she admitted to during rehearsal footage on Monday night's show.

Since the beginning, the 60-year-old actress has had her eye on scoring a lower number on the scale as opposed to a big trophy in the end. "I have 30 or 40 more pounds to lose," the former Fat Actress star told Us Weekly back in March at the DWTS cast reveal. "I think with this strenuous, rigorous dance schedule, I think it's going to work."

It's no doubt that the former Jenny Craig spokeswoman has shed some serious pounds. Even judge Bruno Tonioli commented Monday that her "your body is shrinking; your talent is huge!"

But even though Alley managed to score her first 10 in the competition Monday night, the actress' admittedly meager diet posed some concern for her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

This week's rehearsal footage showed Alley taking a nasty spill from the stage, and though the star is no stranger to dancing mishaps, Chmerkovskiy advised that she "put a lid on the dieting" in fear that it could be affecting her performance and her overall health.

The actress admitted that she's not eating enough or getting enough sleep, and has decided to take her partner's advice on upping her daily calorie count to 2,000.

"He's probably right," the actress said after the show. "Usually what I do to lose weight, I eat 1,400 calories, but I guess if I'm working out five or seven hours then you have to change it around a little bit."

