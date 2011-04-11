For the second week in a row, Kirstie Alley's "Dancing with the Stars" performance hit a snag. But Monday night, instead of hitting the ballroom floor with a thud, the 60-year-old actress lost a shoe!

"You are the queen of the unexpected mishap!" Carrie Ann Inaba, 42, told Alley after her waltz with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 31. "Oddly, when the shoe fell off and you put it back on, you had so much more joy [than you did with both shoes on.]"

Len Goodman, 66, told Alley her performance was okay. "Everything was okay, but everything needs to improve. Posture is ok, needs to be stronger. Your footwork is okay, but it needs to be cleaner. Movement is ok, needs to flow more."

Bruno Tonioli, 55, gushed over the actress' waltz. "I thought you did amazingly well! You're light in your feet and you got great musicality--in spite of what happened you did a fantastic performance! Proud!"

Alley scored a respectable 22 points for the night, one point higher than last week. Kendra Wilkinson, 25, and Louis van Amstel, 38, had the lowest total score of 18; Disney star Chelsea Kane, 22, and Mark Ballas, 24, scored 26 points from the judges, the highest score of the week.

