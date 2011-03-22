Fans weren't the only ones surprised by Kirstie Alley's sexy cha cha routine on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars" premiere. The actress herself couldn't believe how her routine with Maksim Chmerkovskiy turned out.

"It felt lucky!" Alley, 60, told UsMagazine.com backstage about nailing her first turn on the floor. Added Chmerkovskiy of the pair's score of 23/30: "That was my ideal outcome. Not even about the scores, just peoples' reaction. That was the reaction we'd been getting in the rehearsal studio so that's what I wanted to see here."

What prompted Alley -- dubbed 'G' for 'Grandma' by Chmerkovskiy -- to exude such sex appeal?

"It's totally fake! That's where the acting comes in!" the former Cheers star tells Us with a laugh.

Though Alley won't learn if she'll advance to the next round until March 29, she says she's enjoying the wave of fan and celeb friend support.

"The Twitter [followers] especially have been great. It's the only social media I'm on so I talk to them all the time," Alley says of her more than 740,000 followers on the micro blogging site. "I haven't Twittered all day. I thought I'd have plenty of time and I didn't.

"My friend Kelly Preston was here [in the audience] and did the cutest thing. She grabbed my phone and she said 'This is Kelly Preston talking for Kirstie - vote right now!' That was so sweet."

