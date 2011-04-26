-- Kirstie Alley might be making a return to scripted TV! The 60-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant told AOL TV: "I have a series being written or me right now that I really love the concept of." Alley said she's in talks with TV Land and HBO executives, but added: "I really want to do movies!" [PopEater]

-- Mel Gibson's had his fair share of scandal in the past few years, but Jodie Foster hasn't abandoned her longtime pal. "I'm not defending his behavior," she said. "I'm defending the man that I know. And I know he's kind and loyal and is an incredible professional. He's probably the most beloved actor of anybody I've ever worked with in the film business. And I don't say that lightly." [Huffington Post]

-- American Pie fans, get ready! Universal announced that American Reunion will be released in theaters April 6, 2012. The entire cast--including Jason Biggs, Mena Suvari, Shannon Elizabeth and Sean William Scott--are signed on for the project. [Perez Hilton]

