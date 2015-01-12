Kirstie Alley appeared on Monday’s “The Howard Stern Show,” where she talked about her recent graduation to a new level of Scientology and the rumors about discord between her and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini.

The actress is now an Operating Thetan VII (or OT-VII) in Scientology, and she explained to Stern that “it means that you have gotten rid of all the things that would create aberrant behavior in you that you didn’t want.” Stern sidekick Robin Quivers joked, “It doesn’t mean that you’re from space or you can levitate?”

Alley replied, “It’s an achievement. It’s an awareness level… I think that people, no matter what path they choose, the goal would be to become more and more aware and less insane.” She said her kids are into Scientology, and that it was their choice. “It’s really helped them a lot,” added Alley.

Quivers inquired about Remini, with whom Alley feuded in 2013 when Remini left Scientology. In fact, on Stern’s show a little more than a year ago, Alley called Remini a “bigot” and her “enemy.” She has since calmed down.

It’s “water under the bridge,” Alley said on Monday. Asked whether she and other Scientologists had shunned Remini, the actress replied, “No, I did not shun her… but if a lot of people are rejecting you, at some point you gotta ask, ‘What am i doing?'”