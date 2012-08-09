ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Motley Crue and Kiss are donating money to support those affected by the Colorado movie theater shootings.

The bands said at their concert in suburban Denver on Wednesday night that they would donate $100,000 to the Aurora Victim Relief Fund.

The fund was set up to help those who were hurt when a man opened fire July 20 at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora. Twelve people were killed, and 58 were injured.

Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue and Paul Stanley of Kiss said in a written statement that they hope their gesture will encourage others to give.

