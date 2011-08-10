Rocker baby!

KISS guitarist Paul Stanley and his wife Erin welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, his rep confirms to Us Weekly. Their newborn daughter, Emily Grace Stanley, joins the couple's 2-year-old daughter Sarah and 4-year-old son Colin. Stanley also has a 17-year-old son, Evan Shane, from a previous relationship.

"Erin and I are once again blessed with the addition of Emily Grace to our family," Stanley, 59, told Us in a statement. "I'm not sure she can sing, but her first screams let me know she's definitely Daddy's girl."

Stanley just completed a series of sold-out North American dates with KISS. He's a successful painter; according to his website, his work garnered more than $3 million in sales in 2010.

So will the veteran dad still have the energy to balance work and parenting? "I may be 59, but the only rocking chair this rocker is getting ready for is the one for my new baby," he said in a statement in February.

