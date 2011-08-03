Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are teaming up to write a memoir.

Nothin' To Lose will tell the story of the band's formation in 1973 and features interviews with KISS members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley.

Editor Denise Oswald of publisher It Books says, "KISS is one of the most beloved and influential hard rock bands of the last 40 years. What is particularly fascinating about this project is about how the band got off the ground, how they came up with the concept of who they were that so defined them and captured the love and imagination of all of their fans.

"It's also an amazing depiction of New York in the early seventies... you have members of The Ramones, members of Blue Oyster Cult, touring with and playing with Kiss. You really get this incredible portrait of a time."

Nothin' To Lose, which takes its name from the group's first single, is due to hit shelves next summer (12).