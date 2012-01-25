LONDON (AP) -- The "Friday Night Lights" are far beyond Taylor Kitsch now. These days, if he sees something bright on the horizon, chances are it is extraterrestrial.

The British Colombian-born actor has two big sci-fi flicks coming out this year, starting with the lead role in "John Carter" in March. The film, about a military captain sent to a conflict-ridden Mars, is the first live-action movie from "Finding Nemo" director Andrew Stanton.

Following that, Kitsch appears in Peter Berg's "Battleship" this May. Alongside Rihanna, he helps fight off alien ships in a movie loosely based on the Hasbro naval game.

Kitsch jokes that, after the critically acclaimed "FNL" TV show, if it isn't sci-fi, he's not interested.