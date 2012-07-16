Kitty Wells, country music's first female superstar, dies
Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kitty Wells in 1976 (©AP)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Kitty Wells, the first female superstar of country music, has died at the age of 92.
The singer's family says Wells died at her home Monday after complications from a stroke.
Her recording of "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels" in 1952 was the first No. 1 hit by a female soloist on the country music charts. Other hits included "Making Believe" and a version of "I Can't Stop Loving You."
From 1953 to 1968, various polls listed Wells as the No. 1 female country singer. Tammy Wynette finally dethroned her, but she continued performing occasionally into her 80s.
