NEW YORK (AP) -- Heidi Klum remembers the humble start of "Project Runway" — when things were so bare bones, the supermodel didn't even have a wardrobe budget.

"We started filming and I didn't have a stylist in the beginning," said the 39-year-old in an interview Thursday. "I was calling friends and asking `Can I borrow this? Can I borrow that?'"

It's now eight years later, and the Emmy-winning series is debuting its 10th season on Thursday night. Hours earlier, it received four more Emmy nominations.

Klum, the show's creator and host, likened the reality show to being another child.

"It's like one of my babies being born and being out there for so many years already now. So of course I'm extra proud," she said.

When it comes to her real-life kids, the German supermodel said they will not be tuning in for the premiere.

"My children don't really watch a lot of television yet," she said. "Now my daughter, because she's 8 (years old), friends are telling her more and more about `Project Runway' and she's like, `Oh yeah, I visited my mom there a few times.' She doesn't really put it all together yet which I think is really nice."

Klum has four children — three with singer Seal and a daughter from a previous relationship. She and Seal announced they were separating in January.

Klum and her "Project Runway" co-stars, mentor Tim Gunn, designer Michael Kors and Marie Claire's Nina Garcia, rode a double-decker bus through Times Square on Thursday to promote the premiere. They agreed that they took a big risk when signing on for the first season.

"It's a blind date that turned out very well," said Kors.

