"Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville was once stabbed in a bar fight -- but insisted on having one more drink for the road before heading to hospital.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" actor was at a bachelor party with pals when three thugs attacked him following a slanging match outside.

Knoxville did his best to defend himself but realized after his assailants fled that he was bleeding.

He recalls, "We'd been fighting a couple of minutes and my hand was slashed and my back was slashed ... I had to go upstairs and get my friends out of the bar; we had another drink and they drove me to the hospital."

"The hospital was, like, a half a mile away but they made a succession of wrong right turns and it took me an hour and a half to get there."