LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant will sit down with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for a conversation at the Nokia Theatre on Aug. 15 to raise money toward eliminating homelessness in the Los Angeles area.

"Kobe Up Close" will feature the NBA star talking about his career and sharing some of his favorite stories with Kimmel. Tickets for the event range from $25 to $200.

All proceeds will benefit the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, which is partnering with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Sports Spectacular to help underserved communities.