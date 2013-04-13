The Hollywood Reporter -- On Friday night, as the Lakers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Golden State Warriors, Kobe Bryant left the game after sustaining what was later described as a probable torn achilles.

The implications of a possible season-ending, and potentially career-altering, injury reverberated for the teams fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

The 34-year-old Lakers star, in his 17th season in the NBA, weighed in on the injury on early Saturday morning, writing in a lengthy, venting Facebook note: "Maybe Father Time has defeated me...Then again maybe not! It's 3:30am, my foot feels like dead weight, my head is spinning from the pain meds and I'm wide awake."

Naturally, the team's entertainment industry fans weighed in on Twitter.

Lil Wayne (who once recorded a track in tribute to Bryant), Snoop Lion, Chris Rock and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea posted their thoughts about the injury. Even Knicks fan Spike Lee tipped his hat to the L.A. sports icon:

Kobe is 1 of tha greatest 2 do it ! Keep ya head up.

&mdashSnoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 13, 2013

I can't believe somebody shot Kobe in the leg on the courtthat's messed up.

&mdashChris Rock (@chrisrock) April 13, 2013

All I care about now is Kobe getting healthy. He loves and cares about b all deeply. He's a craftsman the likes of which we wont see again

&mdashFlea (@flea333) April 13, 2013

Wishing the big homie #24 a speedy rekovery!! Prayers & luv.

&mdashLil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 13, 2013

Damn man i feel bad for @ kobebryant . If there's anybody and i mean anybody who can come back from that injury it would be him! Best wishes!

&mdashLeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2013

Terrible news about Kobe's Achilles. Hope he can return soon... No better competitor on the planet!!

&mdashPete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2013

Orange And Blue Skies Gives Salute To KOBEBRYANT. Read Your Passionate Writings On Ya Face Book. Maybe God Has Another Plan.Love You,Spike

&mdashSpike Lee (@SpikeLee) April 13, 2013

