Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ.

Vanessa is seeking joint custody and the couple reportedly do not have a pre-nup.

The pair, who met in high school, have been married for 10 years and have two daughters, Natalia, 9, and Giana, 6.

In 2003, the basketball star was accused of sexual assault with a hotel employee in Colorado. Vanessa, 29, supported her husband at the time. The charges were later dropped and Bryant famously purchased a $4 million dollar purple diamond ring as an apology.

Bryant was spotted without his wife looking glum at Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

