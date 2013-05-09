CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Dozens of screaming and shouting Harvard University students have welcomed South Korean pop star PSY for a conversation inside an ornate church dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in World War I.

PSY began addressing students and faculty by noting that his presence at the Ivy League school "is so weird." He recalled spending four years studying management at Boston University while marveling at Harvard from afar.

The pop star, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, also joked Thursday night that he's heard that he is the first person to make a speech at Harvard without a written script.

Harvard professor of Korean History Carter Eckert says the discussion is looking at PSY as a modern global digital culture phenomenon.

PSY cracked jokes throughout this speech and said he was very shocked as his "Gangnam Style" video went viral.