Kourtney Kardashian is again going cryptic. The realty star took to Twitter to quote a biblical passage that pertains to her heart on Sept 2.

Was it aimed at Scott Disick?

"Proverbs 4:23 'Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life," she wrote, saying that she was having "deep texts" with her friend Richard Wilkerson Jr, a pastor at Vous Church.

Proverbs 4 is a passage that specifically instructs about wisdom.

Ever since her high-profile split from her longtime boyfriend, Kourtney has used social media to send out several cryptic messages, with most people believing they are aimed at the father of her children.

In late August, the reality star tweeted a quote by Albert Einstein. "Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," the mother of three wrote to her 15.7 million followers.

The week before that she wrote, "The more you love your decisions, the less you need others to love them."

The most current post, though, comes amid a tabloid report that claims she and Scott have been secretly hooking up since August.

The former couple does see each other often as they trade off time with their three children, Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 8 months. All that contact, though, has spiraled into something more romantic, Life & Style said.

"He's not just picking up the kids, he's spending whole days with them and Kourtney," the magazine quotes a source as saying. "She knows Scott is a cheating, womanizing substance abuser, but she can't get him out of her head. Deep down, Kourtney still hopes their relationship can work."

A second source allegedly told the magazine: "He misses her and wants to get back together. He'd spend every day at the house if he could."