Unlike the rest of us, Kourtney Kardashian apparently isn't unnerved by the idea of staring into the cold, dead eyes of Scott Disick until death do they part. Both Life & Style and OK! are "exclusively" reporting that the reality starlet is engaged to her Manson-lamped, preppy-outfitted beau, who purportedly pops the question during -- spoiler alert -- the season finale of "Kourtney and Kim Take New York."

(See, romance isn't dead -- it's just begging to be put out of its misery, perhaps by getting smothered in a pile of Kim-endorsed Skechers, or drowning in Khloe's new fragrance.)

"The season finale, which has already been filmed, ends with Scott proposing and Kourtney accepting," a source tells L&S. "It's been really hard for them to keep it quiet. She's so excited for the finale to air this April so she can finally go out in public with her ring on. She wears it at home all the time."

The volatile pair, who are parents to 14-month-old son Mason, are supposedly planning to get hitched this year, according to OK!, which pushes the "Scott has changed" narrative in its cover story, claiming that by taking anger management classes and attempting to lay off the sauce, the underemployed, meticulously groomed D-lister has done "a 180."

"Kourtney is thrilled about it," adds a spy. "She loves Scott, and she wants to be his wife. She's already looking at dresses and other details."

What she isn't doing: signing a contract with Scott for yet another E! reality show. Despite rumblings that the two would try to turn their nuptials into ratings gold, the network tells the Wrap that it's "99 percent certain" they won't get a spin-off.

Either way, the Kardashian clan is said to be "really happy" over the prospect of officially welcoming Disick and his natty wardrobe into the family, a source tells L&S, which points out that they're hoping to keep the engagement hush-hush so "it's a huge surprise on the show."

That plan might have been more successful if the insider hadn't blabbed it to a tabloid.

Kourtney, for her part, denies the wedding talk. In a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday morning, she marveled, "WOW!! Where do the mags come up with this stuff? And claiming exclusives? Come on now."

Echoes an insider to Us, "Absolutely not! This is crazy!"

And the protestations continue with a show source, who heavily sighs, "We WISH they would get engaged! But no news yet ... They have promised to let us know if and when they pop the question!"

Anyhoo, for now, Kourtney, 31, is focused on what's best for Mason, which may or may not include preschool (or pre-preschool, considering he's only one).

"I don't know how I feel about that yet. Everyone is pushing him to go," she explains to Us. "I think he can wait."

