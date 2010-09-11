By Jen Odell, with reporting by Paris Hampton

When your family's personal life is on televised display 24/7, people are going to remember the fights and feuds more than the cuddly moments. But Kourtney Kardashian is taking the tabloid rumors about her relationship with Scott Disick in stride. Wonderwall caught up with the 31-year-old mom, TV star and designer at the Style 360 Beach Bunny Party on Saturday during New York Fashion Week, where she shared some intel about her new swimwear line and assured us: "I'm in a good place in my life right now."

Wonderwall: What makes your Kardashians for Beach Bunny spring collection great and which celebs should be wearing it?

Kourtney Kardashian: I think the line is for everyone. I designed pieces with new moms in mind and what I was into right now. The sailor chic was the trend that I was going for: navy, white and orange with a lot of yellow gold accents. And definitely some one-pieces ... so you can still feel stylish in a bathing suit, but you don't have to show it off.

WW: How do you feel about some of the other celebrity lines, like Gwen Stefani's?

KK: I love Gwen Stefani! As long as you can tell that the celebrity is really involved in the line and not just putting their name on it, I think it's usually a success and really shows their own style. The Olsens do a great job with that too.

WW: What's it like to have Scott and your dear friend, Adrienne [Bailon] supporting you tonight?

KK: It's amazing! I'm lucky to have very supportive people in my life. I couldn't ask for anything more.

WW: How do you deal with the negative speculation about your relationship with Scott when you see it in the tabloids?

KK: I'm really confident in myself and what's really going on. Honestly, I'm just happy in my life. That's all that matters ... I feel really blessed ... I have a beautiful son. A beautiful family.

WW: Kim has been a solid rock for Lindsay Lohan. What makes her such a good, solid influence?

KK: That's just Kim. She's a good person. That's how we are with each other. I think she likes to be that way with her friends.

WW: What do you love most about your sisters?

KK: I think that we're all literally soul mates. And there's no one I would rather spend my time with or share my life and all these experiences with.