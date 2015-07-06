It's over for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

TMZ is reporting that the reality star has dumped her longtime beau over his partying habits.

"His partying lately has made her make this tough decision," a source said.

Of course, it certainly didn't help Scott's cause when photos were released last week showing him getting a little too close for comfort with celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo.

According to TMZ, Scott hasn't been to the couple's Calabasas, Calif., home in over a month and Kourtney finally "lost her patience."

Kourtney and Scott have three children together: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The couple's sometimes rocky relationship has been well documented over the years and Kourtney has largely chosen to stand by her man, despite his penchant for partying. Earlier this year, Scott even checked into a rehab facility in Costa Rica.

"After 3 kids, it's gotten old and she has to do what's best for the kids," a source said of the up and down nature of their relationship. The couple, who has been together since 2006, has split before, so this certainly isn't new ground for the reality stars. Scott, the website said has been telling people in Monte Carlo that he is "newly single."