Entertainment Tonight.

Get ready Mason, you're about to become a big brother!

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Makes Acting Debut

Kourtney Kardashian announced the big news this morning (via Us Weekly) that she and boyfriend Scott Disick are expecting their second child, a discovery they made about five weeks ago.

"Now I'm nine weeks along," Kourteney told the magazine. "You're supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident."

MORE: Kim Kardashian Rethinks Her 'Fairy-Tale' Life

Although baby Mason came as a bit of a surprise, the couple says this time around their imminent bundle of joy was a planned event. "It wasn't like we weren't trying," said Disick. "We kind of just said, 'If it's meant to be, it'll be.'"

Our congratulations to the happy couple!

Related stories on ETonline.com:Jesse Eisenberg Sues Lionsgate

Joel Osteen and Mark Burnett Team Up for TV Series