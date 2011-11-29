NEW YORK (AP) -- Kourtney Kardashian (kahr-DA'-shee-an) and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, say they are expecting their second child together.

The couple have a son, Mason, who is nearly 2 years old.

The 32-year-old E! reality star tells Us Weekly that she's nine weeks pregnant.

Says Kardashian: "You're supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident."

She appears with her family on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

———

Online:

http://www.usmagazine.com/

http://www.eonline.com/on/shows/kardashians/index.html