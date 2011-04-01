Kourtney Kardashian is ready to kiss and tell.

Days after making her TV acting debut on "One Life to Live," the reality star says she's still reeling over her big on-screen smooch.

"I felt like a prostitute," the 31-year-old mom admitted to Jay Leno during a Thursday appearance with sis Kim. "Like, [I was] being paid to kiss someone."

While Kardashian's beau of nearly four years, Scott Disick, helped her practice her kissing scene, the newly minted actress says it took her a while to warm up to her "OLTL" co-star David Fumero.

"I looked him up online," she told Leno of Fumero, who appears as bad boy Cristian Vega. "I'm like, 'I need to see this guy. Is he 99 [years old], like, what is he?' And he's a very handsome guy. So that makes it easier."

When it came time for the big moment, Kardashian was prepared. "I probably ate a hundred mints that day," she tells Leno. "But I'm still such a prude!"

All in all, the "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" star was happy with how her episode turned out.

"Growing up, I would always pretend to be sick so I could stay home from school and watch 'One Life to Live!'" she tells UsMagazine.com. "[My role] was so much fun!"

