Kourtney Kardashian isn't using her current pregnancy as an excuse to dress down.

The 32-year-old E! reality star, who's expecting her second child with longtime love Scott Disick, 28, turned heads in a plunging black sequin Diane von Furstenbeg dress at Las Vegas' Chateau Nightclub and Gardens on New Year's Eve. The high-slit dress also showed off Kardashian's toned and tan legs.

Though her bump isn't too noticeable just yet (she's currently 12 weeks along), Kardashian told Us Weekly she's "doing good" at Saturday's event. "I feel fine."

The Kourtney & Kim Take New York star, who revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to Us Weekly in December, said she's eager to give son Mason, 2, a sibling -- regardless of the child's gender.

"I am the same way as before -- whatever's meant to be will be," Kardashian told Us. "Just a healthy, happy baby. But we will find out the sex."

