Kourtney Kardashian: I Gained Nearly 45 Pounds During Pregnancy

Blissed out with new daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, second-time mom Kourtney Kardashian is not sweating the post-baby body slimdown just yet, she recently told Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old reality star admits she's "not really" thinking about losing the baby weight at the moment. "I gained nearly 45 pounds. I'm 5 feet tall, so that's a lot," says Kourtney, who gave birth to Penelope on July 8. Her strategy for now? "While I'm here around the house, I just eat healthy."

And when 2-year-old Mason Disick's 7 pound, 14 ounce little sister arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a packed house was on hand: proud papa Scott Disick, Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

Despite the audience, the deliver was "really easy," Kourtney says, adding that just as she did with Mason, she pulled out her daughter herself.

"I did! She was coming out, and I was thinking, I should pull her," Kourtney says. "With Mason, I had no idea I was going to do that. This time, I thought, This is what I'm supposed to do."

Adds Disick, 29, "Our doctor has grown fond of that maneuver, and we're fond of it too."

But it remains to be seen whether Penelope's very first moment will air on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"I don't know yet," Kourtney admits. "We it tape it with our cameras, and Scott was taping some of it on his iPad."

And little Penelope is already a looker. "When I first saw her little face. ... it's just so crazy! It's really exciting. ... She has the Kardashian eyelashes!"

