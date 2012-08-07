And Penelope makes four!

Kourtney Kardashian introduces adorable daughter Penelope Scotland Disick -- with pages of exclusive photos -- in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now.

PHOTOS: Kourtney's pregnancy style

Born July 8 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Penelope joins big brother Mason, Kardashian's first child with Scott Disick, her boyfriend of six years. Gushes the ecstatic second-time mom (who shares her new Us Weekly cover with sleepy Penelope and a beaming Mason): "Nothing could prepare me for how hard I fell in love with her."

PHOTOS: Kourtney's pregnant bikini bod

In the new issue, the reality star, 33, and Disick, 29, open up to Us about Penelope's delivery (with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family in tow!), how Mason is adjusting to big-brotherhood, Kourtney's push present, why Disick's afraid to change Penelope's diaper and much more!

PHOTOS: Inside Kourtney's baby shower

Pick up the new Us Weekly for all the exclusive photos and details, on stands Friday!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kourtney Kardashian Introduces Daughter Penelope Disick!

