Kourtney Kardashian's post-pregnancy plans? Going back to boyfriend's Scott Disick's restaurant to finally enjoy some sushi!

The reality starlet gave birth to daughter Penelope Scotland Disick on Sunday in Los Angeles and is already looking forward to treating herself to the foods she went without for nine months.

During Monday's special Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, the family celebrated Disick's Japanese restaurant, RYU, opening in NYC. A fan tweeted Kourtney after the show, "You looked stunning at Scott Disick's RYU opening doll! Love you!" She responded, "Thank you! Excited to go back and eat sushi!"

At his opening party on April 23, Disick, 29, told Us Weekly, "I have always wanted to open my own place . . . and [the Meatpacking District] seemed like the hottest place to be right now. There didn't seem to be any Japanese restaurants in the area so I wanted to fill that spot."

Pregnant Kardashian, 33, had to skip the sushi menu at the time, but now baby Penelope has finally arrived. Kardashian and Disick have been together for five years and are already parents to 2-year-old son Mason.

"She is absolutely perfect!" younger sister Kim Kardashian blogged on Monday. "I am so excited to be an aunt again and can't wait to spoil little Penelope. I know Mason is going to be the best big brother in the whole world. Congratulations Kourtney and Scott."

