Any day!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Scott Disick are preparing for the arrival of their second child together -- a baby girl.

The 33-year-old mom and 29-year-old dad are spending their final days before baby number two arrives by enjoying quality time with their son Mason, 2.

"Kourt is home and laying low," a source tell Us Weekly. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star has been relaxing in her Calabasas, Calif. home with Disick. "She's been spending a lot of quality time with Mason. She's really focusing on making sure she gets some time in with him before the new baby comes because his world is going to be so rocked!"

But Kardashian and her family are ready for her to give her. "The whole family can't wait for her to have this baby," the source explains. "It's just kind of enough already!"

The expectant star is also excited to give her son a sister. "I am excited to have a girl, to have a new experience," she recently said. "I'm really excited for Mason to not have to compete with a little brother!"

While they've had their share of problems in the past, Kardashian told Oprah Winfrey during her recent interview on Oprah's Next Chapter that her relationship with Disick is strong. "We go to therapy, which helps us a lot," she shared. The couple have been dating since 2006. "I think we're always working to better ourselves, which I think a lot of people can do."

