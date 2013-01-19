Where there's smoke, there's fire -- and where there's drama, there's Kim Kardashian. So says the pregnant reality starlet's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, her co-star on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. And Kim doesn't disagree.

Sitting down to chat with Us Weekly recently about the upcoming season of their E! reality spinoff, the 32-year-old mom-to-be admitted that she has instigated more than a few arguments among her friends and family. "This season, I took a look back and I realized how much in everyone's business I really was, and how nosy I was -- to the point that I was causing people to get into, like, physical fights, crying, leaving, storming out," she confesses.

"Kim is a drama causer," 33-year-old Kourtney pipes in. She would know: The two lived together in Miami for three months as they filmed the new season, and while both say they got along "really well," they also say the situation wasn't without its problems.

Kim insists she has only "the best intentions," though. "Everyone was having issues, and I was always trying to bring people together and just make it better," she explains to Us of the drama on the show.

One source of conflict: Kourtney's relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she has two kids, Mason, 3, and Penelope, 6 months. The couple originally decided that it would be best for Kourtney to go to Miami without her boyfriend of six years, but then Kim got involved and invited Disick to join them.

"Miami hasn't been a great place for [me and Scott] in the past," Kourtney tells Us. She adds, however, that everything worked out in the end. "I think once you get through something, it can only make you stronger."

One person who won't be involved in the drama this season? Kanye West, with whom Kim is expecting her first child later this year. The rapper was in Europe recording his album while his girlfriend filmed in Miami.

The new season of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami premieres on E! on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

